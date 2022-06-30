New distance education service opens office in Brockville, Ont.

New distance education service opens office in Brockville, Ont.

Contact North has opened a new office in Brockville, Ont., providing distance education services. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) Contact North has opened a new office in Brockville, Ont., providing distance education services. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina