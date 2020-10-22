OTTAWA -- COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two Ottawa schools, including at one school for a second time.

Ottawa Public Health reports new outbreaks at All Saints High School and Ecole elementaire catholique Montfort. No cases were announced at the two schools.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board reports six cases of COVID-19 at All Saints High School. Six classes are currently closed due to COVID-19 cases.

According to the Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est, there is one case of COVID-19 at Ecole elementaire catholique Montfort.

This is the second COVID-19 outbreak at Ecole elementaire catholique Montfort. There were three student cases and a staff case at Ecole elementaire catholique Montfort during the COVID-19 outbreak between Sept. 20 and Oct. 5.

There are COVID-19 outbreaks at 10 schools in Ottawa:

All Saints High School

Farley Mowat Public School

Ecole secondaire catholique Franco-Cite

Ecole elementaire catholique Montfort

Ecole elementaire publique Seraphin Marion

Gabrielle-Roy school

Peak Academy

St. Jerome Catholic School

St. Joseph High School

St. Peter High School

The COVID-19 outbreak at École élémentaire Catholique Saint-Joseph-d'Orléans was declared over on Thursday. Two students tested positive for novel coronavirus at the school.