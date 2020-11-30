OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 29 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, a drop in figures from the 79 new infections reported on Sunday.

Across Ontario, 1,746 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths were reported on Monday.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health, including hospitalizations, active cases, ages, and outbreaks, are due at around 12:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.