OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 29 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, a drop in figures from the 79 new infections reported on Sunday.

Across Ontario, 1,746 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths were reported on Monday.

Ontario is reporting 1,746 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 622 new cases in Toronto, 390 in Peel and 217 in York Region. There are 1,320 more resolved cases and over 39,400 tests completed.



Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health, including hospitalizations, active cases, ages, and outbreaks, are due at around 12:30 p.m.

