OTTAWA -- New cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at six Ottawa schools, according to data from the Province of Ontario and from local school boards.

The province reports three new cases in schools at the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) and two new cases in the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'est de l'Ontario (CEPEO). In addition, the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) is reporting two new cases.

The affected schools are:

Marius-Baribeau Catholic Elementary School: 1 case

Montfort Catholic Elementary School: 1 case

Franco Ouest Catholic High School: 1 new case, 2 cases total

St. Leonard Elementary School: 1 case

Monsignor Paul Baxter School: 1 case

Gabrielle-Roy Elementary School: 2 cases

The OCSB notes that one class is closed at St. Leonard and one cohort is closed at Paul Baxter.

There are also previously reported cases of COVID-19 at the following schools in Ottawa:

Laurier-Carrière catholic elementary school: 1 case

Sainte Anne catholic elementary school: 1 case

Saint François d'Assise catholic elementary school: 1 case

Roger-Saint-Denis catholic elementary school: 1 case

De La Salle High School: 1 case

There are no confirmed outbreaks at any schools at this time.

An outbreak in a school is defined as follows:

"Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care)."