OTTAWA -- There is a new case of COVID-19 in the area covered by the Eastern Ontario Health Unit.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that the new case is a male in his 30s, who is now self-isolating.

There is no word on how the individual contracted the virus. The Ministry of Health’s website states the transmission is “pending.”

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit covers an area that includes Prescott-Russell, the City of Cornwall and Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has reported two other cases of novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, officials said a man in his 60s who recently travelled to the United Kingdom had tested positive for COVID-19. The man lived in Prescott-Russell

On March 14, health officials said a woman in her 30s who lived in Prescott-Russell had tested positive for COVID-19. The woman had travelled to New York City, and developed symptoms two days after returning.

Both cases are self-isolating.

There are now 424 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.