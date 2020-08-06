OTTAWA -- Bell Canada and TELUS say service has been restored in Ottawa and eastern Ontario after "brief service disruptions" over the lunch hour.

Customers of Bell and TELUS reported widespread network outages with cellphones and internet service just after 12 p.m. Several people, including CFRA's Kristy Cameron, reported Internet service returned after 1 p.m.

Bell Canada responded to complaints on Twitter that it was aware of the problems and technicians were working to fix the issue.

At 1:41 p.m., Bell Support tweeted "some customers in parts of eastern Ontario and Quebec experienced brief service disruptions earlier today. Service has now been restored. Our team is continuing to investigate the cause."

TELUS tweeted at 12:37 p.m. that "we're aware of a wireless issue impacting several carriers in eastern Canada. Our team is already investigating and services will be restored as quickly as possible."

TELUS said at 2:36 p.m. that "some of our TELUS customers in eastern Ontario and Quebec may have experienced a brief service disruption earlier today. Please note that the situation was quickly resolved, and service is back to normal."

Residents of Renfrew County are being told to call 911 from landline phones due to an issue with telecommunications across eastern Ontario.

The County of Renfrew issued a media release saying "due to a widespread telecommunications failure, please advise all to use a landline to contact 911."

The county says paramedics are on standby throughout the community.

Ottawa Police reported no issues with the 911 system due to the telecommunications failure.

Ottawa Police said on Twitter that it was "aware that there are issues with the Bell network. OPS is still receiving calls from Bell subscribers on the 911 system."