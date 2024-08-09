Neighbours aid Ottawa woman grabbed by man outside Central Park apartment

Ottawa police have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of grabbing a woman and trying to drag her away outside of a Central Park Drive apartment building.

It happened at around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday.

A man wearing a shirt over his head grabbed the woman, but as he was attempting to pull her away, neighbours came to the her aid and called police.

The man was arrested without incident.

He is charged with two counts of assault and one count of wearing a disguise. Police did not name him in a news release Friday.