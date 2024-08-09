OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Neighbours aid Ottawa woman grabbed by man outside Central Park apartment

    Ottawa police
    Share

    Ottawa police have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of grabbing a woman and trying to drag her away outside of a Central Park Drive apartment building.

    It happened at around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday.

    A man wearing a shirt over his head grabbed the woman, but as he was attempting to pull her away, neighbours came to the her aid and called police.

    The man was arrested without incident.

    He is charged with two counts of assault and one count of wearing a disguise. Police did not name him in a news release Friday. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News