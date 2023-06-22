NCC to vote on new name for Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway today

The National Capital Commission meets today and one of the items on the agenda is a new name for the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

The federally-owned street runs along the Ottawa River in west Ottawa between LeBreton Flats and Lincoln Heights. The scenic route was for years known simply as the Ottawa River Parkway, but it was renamed after Canada's first prime minister in 2012.

Macdonald oversaw the creation of Canada's residential school system in the late 1800s. An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend the schools throughout the last century, where many were abused and died. The last residential school in Canada closed in 1996.

In 2021, three Ottawa city councillors wrote to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to change the name of the parkway again after ground-penetrating radar located some 200 suspected unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Kamloops, B.C.

The NCC's board of directors voted in January to give the road an Indigenous name, saying it would reflect "the longstanding and important relationship of the Algonquin Nation to the Ottawa River along which the parkway runs."

It was revealed earlier this month that the proposed new name for the parkway is Kichi Zībī Mīkan. Kichi Zībī means great river in the Algonquin language, while mīkan is "road" or "path".

The NCC's board of directors will also be discussing the new Civic Campus development of the Ottawa Hospital, the project to rehabilitate Centre Block and the proposed national 2SLGBTQI+ monument.