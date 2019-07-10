

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The National Capital Commission is going ahead with plans to open a pop-up bistro at Patterson Creek Park in the Glebe this summer.

Despite opposition from neighbours, the NCC announced Tuesday evening that the Patterson Creek Bistro will open the week of July 29th.

Plans were unveiled in June to open three bistros in NCC parks this summer: in Confederation Park, near the Remic Rapids and at Patterson Creek.

In a report, the NCC says it received 210 comments about the bistro pilot project in the Glebe. During an open house at Patterson Creek Park in June, 57% of respondents expressed opposition to the project, while 33 supported the idea. Residents raised concerns that the bistro would be “highly disruptive” for both regular users and neighbouring homeowners, and Patterson Creek is an unsuitable site.

But the NCC says it will be proceeding with the bistro pilot project for 2019-20 at Patterson Creek, Confederation Park and Remic Rapids.

The Patterson Creek Bistro will be open from 9 am to 8 pm Monday to Thursday, and 9 am to 9 pm Friday through Sunday.

The NCC is partnering with local restaurant entrepreneurs to enhance the experience of the urban parks and shorelines. A report says “passers-by will be able to stop by a French-influenced bistro to enjoy an assortment of light brunch fare, fine coffees, wine, beer, pastries, specialty ice creams and more.” Each bistro will have outdoor patio seating for up to 40 people.

The bistro in Confederation Park will open the week of July 15th, while the bistro at Remic Rapids will open the week of July 22.