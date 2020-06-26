OTTAWA -- The National Gallery of Canada will reopen on July 18, four months after closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gallery on Sussex Drive says during the first phase of reopening, it will reduce its operations to four days, from Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery will remain open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

Masks will be made available to guests upon request, but will not be mandatory in the National Gallery of Canada. The number of visitors will be limited to ensure the safety of the public and gallery staff.

"Many of our visitors and members have indicated their eagerness to return to the gallery, and we are just as excited to welcome them back," said Sasha Suda, Director and CEO of the National Gallery of Canada.

"We are currently implementing the physical distancing protocols and measures needed to ensure their experience is as safe and pleasant as possible."

Special signage will remind visitors of physical distancing measures and indicate the route to follow during the visit.

Members of the National Gallery of Canada will be allowed to visit the gallery on July 16 and 17, ahead of the reopening.

The cafeteria and 7 Tapas Bar will remain closed until further notice. The Second Cup near the Group Entrance will also remain closed.

All national museums in the national capital region closed on March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.