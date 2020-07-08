OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have charged a 64-year-old Manotick man with possession of child pornography after a nearly yearlong investigation.

Police said in a news release they received a tip in August 2019 that a man had uploaded images of child pornography.

Forensic examination of his computer confirmed that allegation and additional images were found, police said.

Andrew Huggett was charged Wednesday with possession of child pornography.

He was due to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.