

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





The National Capital Commission has been given more than $21-million for three important bridge projects in both Ottawa and Gatineau. They are the Portage Bridge, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway's Lebreton exit bridge, and the Hog's Back swing bridge.

Money was also earmarked today to help repair the damage to the region's multi-use pathways after that devastating flood last spring.

Floodwaters washed away infrastructure and caused millions of dollars in damage. The bulk of the repairs are happening on the Voyageur Pathway by the Museum of History.

Cyclists and runners will be happy to know the pathway they love and that was lost to last spring's flood will re-open in a few months’ time. For cyclists currently traveling along the Voyageur Pathway, their trip comes to a sudden halt with a sign that indicates the pathway is closed for safety reasons, after last spring's flooding that buried this iconic pathway and destroyed the infrastructure.

“Disappointed yes,” says cyclist Andre Lacerté, “but I believe they will reopen pretty soon no?”

That's the plan. After nearly a year and a half, the pathway is slated to reopen in November. Today, some federal ministers got a walking tour of the damage done and the repairs underway, after an $800-thousand injection of money to make it happen.

“We're seeing more extreme weather events like flooding,” says federal minister for Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna, “That has a huge impact and we are thinking about the impact and thinking about how we rebuild in a more resilient way is really important.”

The federal government budgeted $55-million dollars towards a two-year action plan for the National Capital Commission to re-do bridges, buildings and roadways. About 10% of that budget, or $6-million, will help repair the damage done by the floods last spring throughout our region including the Voyageur pathway.

It's hard to believe as you walk along the tour that there was even a pathway here. About 800 meters in, the worst damage is visible, where it requires the most extensive repairs. That is where the repairs started using large boulders to build up the shoreline.

Jamie Brown is the project manager with the NCC, “As we come up the slope, we'll start to rebuild the path, rebuild the edge,” he says, “In this edge, we will introduce a new vegetation layer which will help in the resiliency of future flooding.”

There's still a lot more work to be done but the plan is to reopen the pathway by November. For Spencer Olson, who had always jogged that path, it couldn't be soon enough.

“I’m looking forward to a greener run rather than running beside busses and traffic and that,” he says.

The pathway is one of 20 projects announced today by the NCC with that federal money. What was not on that list detailed today by the National Capital Commission was any money to fix up 24 Sussex.

The Minister responsible, Pablo Rodriguez, says that's under discussion with the NCC.