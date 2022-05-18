National Arts Centre workers vote to strike

Unionized workers at the National Arts Centre have voted in favour of a strike mandate.

Members from the Operations and Ushers/Box Office groups of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) have been without a contract since 2018 and 2019 respectively, the union said in a news release.

“The workers at the National Arts Centre have been through a lot, between pandemic lockdowns and the convoy affecting operations,” said Alex Silas, PSAC’s Regional Executive Vice-President for the National Capital Region. “But the federal government provided $35.4 million to the NAC to help them reopen, so why aren’t the workers being offered fair wage increases?”

PSAC says negotiations for both groups will resume this Friday and continue next week.

Both groups are pushing for fair wage increases, PSAC says. The operations group alleges the employer refuses to address issues such as overtime, leave, and benefits for part-time employees. The ushers and box office group is looking to address job security issues, including the rehiring of part-time box office workers fired in the middle of the pandemic.

“This isn’t the little theatre we’re talking about, it’s the National Arts Centre. They shouldn’t be using the pandemic as an excuse to cut wages and make people re-start their jobs at day one,” said Silas.

CTV News has reached out to the National Arts Centre for comment.