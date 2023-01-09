Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for January 9, 2023
Marynissen Chardonnay 2020
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2023 - 2025
Celebrated Chicken and Cream Sauce Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 89
LCBO: 907683
Gunderloch Fritz's Riesling 2021
Rheinhessen Qualitätswein, Germany
Alcohol: 11.7%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2022 - 2026
Price: $17.95
Score: 89
LCBO: 216366
Bonny Doon Le Cigare Volant 2020
Central Coast, California, United States
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2023 - 2026
Price: $19.95
Score: 92
LCBO: 18516
Talbott Kali Hart Pinot Noir 2019
Monterey County, California, United States
Alcohol: 14.2%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2024 - 2029
Price: $32.95
Score: 94
LCBO: 317693
Mascota Unánime Malbec 2017
Mendoza, Argentina
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2023 - 2026
Price: $26.95
Score: 94
LCBO: 24862
