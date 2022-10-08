Murder charge laid in connection with woman’s death in Arnprior, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 32-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a woman early this year in Arnprior.

Sara McKeddie, 32, was found critically injured at a home in Arnprior on the morning of Jan. 4, 2022. She died in hospital 16 days later. The nature of her injuries has not been disclosed.

David Michael Dubois, of McNab/Braeside, was arrested and has remained in custody since January. He was initially charged with attempted murder, but police said Saturday his charge was upgraded to second-degree murder.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 27.