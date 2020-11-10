OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have laid a second-degree murder charge against a 36-year-old man after an inmate at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (OCDC) was beaten to death.

Police say 49-year-old William Renwick, of Arnprior, Ont., was attacked at the Ottawa jail on Oct. 17, 2020. He died of his injuries in hospital on Nov. 8.

Police charged Kivi Bar Wari, 36, of no fixed address, with aggravated assault and have now upgraded that charge to second-degree murder.

Both Bar Wari and Renwick were inmates at the OCDC at the time of the attack.