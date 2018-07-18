

Ottawa Police are investigating how multiple vehicles went up in flames early Wednesday morning in Vars. Overnight, Ottawa Firefighters were called to the Adesa Auction site on Burton Road some time around 1 a.m. Todd Horricks, Ottawa Fire Sector Chief says 12 vehicles are affected, six of them were fully involved and six more were damaged.

Multiple vehicles on fire on Burton Rd (Adesa Auction): 6 fully involved and another 3 damage. Vehicles have been extinguished @OttFire investigator has been contacted @OttawaPolice have the scene. pic.twitter.com/ydKsuNwA8y

— Todd Horricks (@District8Chief) July 18, 2018

**Update Burton Rd** total of 12 vehicles: 6 fully involved and another 6 with fire damaged. @OttFire

— Todd Horricks (@District8Chief) July 18, 2018

Fire and Police Investigators will continue to investigate. So far there are no reports of injuries.

