OTTAWA -- Ottawa's medical officer of health says it's time for a break, after arriving at Ottawa City Hall without a skirt following a busy morning at home.

Dr. Vera Etches provided a little levity and a reminder of how hard public health officials are working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Dr. Etches told the story of how she arrived at Ottawa City Hall without wearing a skirt.

"Oh my goodness! I was dressing in the dark this morning and distracted by setting up a surprise for my boys, rushing to talk with Rob Snow on 1310 News."

"But I still can't believe I made it to City Hall without my skirt on under my rain jacket! Yikes! Time for another break."

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts after arriving at work, Dr. Etches joked she was dressed.

"My husband has delivered my skirt, so I'm decent again. Thank you."

On Twitter, several people reached out to thank Dr. Etches for sharing her story.

