Movie production turns Merrickville, Ont. into a Dutch town this weekend
Many small towns in eastern Ontario are being used as the backdrop for an upcoming Canadian war movie. While shooting has finished in some towns already, one small village will turn into a Dutch town on Sunday.
In a historic home on Church Street in Merrickville, Ont., a scene is ready to be shot as director Terry Jansen yells, 'Action!'
"These houses that we have here are gorgeous, heritage houses, a lot of history in these houses, so they can stand in for a house in 1945 in Holland," Jansen told CTV News on Saturday.
A crew has descended on the village this weekend to film scenes for a drama about a couple of Canadian soldiers in the Second World War, who liberate a Dutch town.
"They are basically up against the clock; so it's a story of them, the Canadian soldiers, the Dutch civilians and resistance who were there as well," said Danny Crossman, film producer and writer.
The working title of the film is 'Scheldt', after a famous Canadian battle during the Second World War.
Film producer Danny Crossman and director Jerry Jansen point out the historic buildings in downtown Merrickville. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
On Sunday, Merrickville's main streets will be closed, as the historic buildings set the backdrop for the liberation parade.
"We'll dress it up with Canadian military vehicles, with Dutch civilians and a lot of period military vehicles and an awful lot of extras as well," Crossman said.
"We've got the canals and the locks, so we can shoot that in the background which is obviously very archetypical of some various Dutch surroundings and a lot of other old period buildings we can film inside," he added.
Some historic military vehicles could already be seen buzzing around town, which has opened its doors to the production.
"Nobody has been saying no; everything is yes and what can I do?" Jansen said. "The warmth and happiness that we've been getting from these small towns, Merrickville in particular, has been outstanding. Just out of this world."
Crossman says he has been inundated with emails from people looking to be extras in the film.
"We even had a visiting Dutch actor who emailed and wanted to be a part of it as well, so a huge response," he said.
Others have been offering up 1940s era props.
"We have a lady who has a bicycle from the 1940s and we're like, 'yup bring it in; come on in, you're front and centre. We've got the camera right on you with that 1945 bicycle,'" added Jansen.
A scene for an upcoming Canadian war movie was filmed at a home in Merrickville on Saturday. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
On Saturday, the crew was filming some inside scenes, while other shots were done in Stittsville, Kemptville and at the Diefenbunker in Carp.
"We've got actors coming in from Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary," noted Jansen. "Locals as well from Ottawa and Merrickville. Anybody we can use, a lot of my Dutch relatives are coming in."
All in an effort to keep Canadian war stories alive.
"As a veteran myself....generations of people, they don't actually know what occurred, they may read it in a history book, but we are coming up on 80 years since the end of Second World War, so millions of people dying," Crossman said.
"Every town in Canada had soldiers that served there, so first and foremost we want to try and bring that story alive, put a human face to it, and to remember the sacrifices that went on," he said.
The film is aiming to be released in May 2024, and those interested in watching the parade scene on Sunday unfold are welcome.
"Anybody who has kind of a wardrobe that's kind of from the 1940s is going to be coming in, anybody is welcome to come in, and we're going to be shooting them front and centre," noted Jansen. "So not only will you be able to say, 'Oh, I know that building', you'll be able to say ,'Oh, there's me!'"
"I believe you can make war movies, period war movie dramas, in the local area," Crossman said. "There's a lot of countryside that can resemble northeast Europe and there's a lot of buildings that can resemble European towns - Ottawa, Merrickville, Kemptville - all in the area."
"It can be done," he said. "All of the facilities are around us."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the U.S. is coming after their haul
Less than two months after he pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol, Texas resident Daniel Goodwyn appeared on Tucker Carlson's then-Fox News show and promoted a website where supporters could donate money to Goodwyn and other rioters whom the site called 'political prisoners.'
Venice authorities investigate after canal turns fluorescent green
Venetian authorities are investigating after a patch of fluorescent green water appeared in the famed Grand Canal on Sunday morning.
Russia launched 'largest drone attack' on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day; 1 killed
Ukraine's capital was subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia's war, local officials said, as Kyiv prepared to mark the anniversary of its founding on Sunday.
Turkiye's Erdogan wins 5th term as president, extending rule into 3rd decade
Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection Sunday, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade in a country reeling from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.
Jewish groups and city officials protest against Roger Waters concert in Frankfurt
Several Jewish groups, politicians and an alliance of civil society groups gathered for a memorial ceremony and a protest rally against a concert by Roger Waters in Frankfurt on Sunday evening.
How much would you pay for this piece of '70s nostalgia?
'The Brady Bunch' house has hit the market for any fan of groovy ’70s pop culture, but it’ll take much more than a hunch to get your hands on it.
Paul Walker honoured by brother Cody who names newborn son after the ‘Fast & Furious’ star
As seen in People, Cody Walker and his wife Felicia have named their newborn son Paul, in tribute to the fallen 'Fast & Furious' star. Paul Barrett ('Bear') Walker was born late last month.
Attorney for 11-year-old Mississippi boy shot by police says there's 'no way' he could have been mistaken for an adult
An attorney for an 11-year-old Mississippi boy who was shot by a police officer after he called 911 for help said Thursday there was 'no way' the boy could have been mistaken for an adult.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire near Barrington Lake, N.S., burning out of control
A sizeable wildfire is burning out of control in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia.
-
Man airlifted to Halifax hospital after Cape Breton collision: police
A man was airlifted to a Halifax hospital Saturday after a motor vehicle collision in the River Ryan area of Cape Breton, N.S.
-
Fishing area closed after North Atlantic right whale sighting set to reopen this week
A lucrative lobster fishing area in the Maritimes is set to reopen this week after a sighting of North Atlantic right whales shuttered the fishery just weeks into the spring season.
Toronto
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool west of Toronto
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
-
Animal advocates call for alternatives to coyotes, foxes in Ontario dog training areas
Advocates are hoping the Ontario government will consider alternatives to the use of wild animals in off-leash dog areas for the purpose of tracking as officials push forward with a proposal to expand training areas in the province.
Montreal
-
Heightened forest fire risk as Quebec approaches week of hot weather
With hot weather forecasted across Quebec this week, the province's forest fire agency is advising the public not to light outdoor fires until at least Thursday.
-
Two dead, three injured after head-on collision in Quebec's Eastern Townships
Two women are dead and three people, including children, are injured after a head-on vehicle crash in Quebec's Eastern Townships on Saturday night. The collision occurred at about 11:45 p.m. near Farnham, about 60 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
-
WATCH: Baby falcons hatching atop Montreal tower
It's a joyous day for Eve, resident falcon at the Université de Montreal: her babies are hatching. The event is being live-streamed on Sunday from a nest box atop the 23rd floor of a tower on campus.
Northern Ontario
-
Few answers in northern medical school cyber attack
There are still more questions than answers following a cyber attack at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine.
-
Officials report seven active forest fires in the northeast region
There are six new forest fires confirmed in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Saturday evening, bringing the active number of fires in the region to seven.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
London
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
Chainsaw thief arrested in Sarnia
Sarnia police arrested a suspect Sunday morning after they allegedly stole two chainsaws.
-
Eric Idle gets on stage for Monty Python's Spamalot at Stratford Festival
The Stratford Festival is no stranger to star power, but those experiencing Monty Python's Spamalot got a lot more than they paid for.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP investigating possible drowning at Whiteshell Provincial Park
A Winnipeg boy may have drowned at Whiteshell Provincial Park, according to RCMP.
-
Sea Bears win debut as professional basketball returns to Winnipeg
Winnipeg's new professional basketball team is off to a winning start as fans flocked downtown Saturday to welcome the sport's return to our city.
-
RCMP looking for missing Chemawawin 17-year-old
RCMP in Chemawawin First Nation are searching for a missing teenager from the area.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Ager Hasan found guilty, Cambridge woman climbs Everest, fireworks arrest
Ager Hasan being found guilty of second-degree murder, a Cambridge woman climbing Mount Everest, and free tuition for some First Nations students round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
Eric Idle gets on stage for Monty Python's Spamalot at Stratford Festival
The Stratford Festival is no stranger to star power, but those experiencing Monty Python's Spamalot got a lot more than they paid for.
Calgary
-
Dump truck tips over in northwest Calgary
Three people were taken to hospital as a precaution after a dump truck tipped over in the northwest Saturday.
-
A new Battle of Alberta? Surge top Stingers in season opening victory
The Calgary Surge era was inaugurated with a win Saturday, as the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) squad defeated the Edmonton Stingers 74-70.
-
Calgary Marathon causes road and parking lot closures, bus route detours
The marathon is on Sunday, resulting in a number of street and parking lot closures and bus route detours.
Saskatoon
-
Firefighters called to Saskatoon home for second time in two months
Saskatoon Fire Department fought a blaze in a vacant property in the city’s west side on Sunday morning.
-
Saskatoon family aims to set personal cycling records in cancer fundraiser
Erin McFarland has been an avid cyclist for over a decade. And for the last 8 years, she’s been participating in the Great Cycle Challenge Canada.
-
Saskatoon police investigating suspicious death in Confederation Place
Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the Confederation neighbourhood on Saturday night.
Edmonton
-
Dry conditions return to Alberta, fire activity picks up Sunday
Fire activity in Alberta picked up overnight Saturday, with Alberta Wildfire counting 54 wildfires Sunday afternoon, including 14 which were classified as out of control.
-
Ballot battlegrounds: Edmonton-area ridings to watch this Alberta election
With advance voting open in Alberta and election day looming on May 29, CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of ridings to watch in the capital region.
-
Early snowmelt in Western mountains means drier summers, more wildfire risk: study
Leaner snowpack in Western Canada and United States mountain ranges is causing drier summers and increasing wildfire risk, says a new study from the University of Colorado Boulder.
Vancouver
-
‘A crime of passion’: Bizarre B.C. bakery break-in caught on camera
The owner of a cake shop in Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood braced for the worst when she found her store had been broken into Friday morning. But what she found captured by a security camera was a break-in beyond her wildest imagination.
-
Brazen shooting prompts Mounties to host public outreach event
Ten days after shots rang out at a busy Coquitlam shopping complex in broad daylight, Coquitlam RCMP held a public outreach event to address public concerns.
-
Several multiple sclerosis drugs covered by Pharmacare in every province except B.C.
Deborah Stefanek's doctor recommended she take a new medication called Kisempta to treat her relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis. She was shocked to learn every province in Canada covers Kisempta under their Pharmacare plans except B.C.
Regina
-
Flooded streets and traffic snarls follow Regina thunderstorm
A ferocious thunderstorm that pelted Regina with heavy rain, hail and a tornado has led to traffic hold ups across the city.
-
Environment Canada confirms tornado touchdown southeast of Regina
Following multiple reports of a tornado near Regina during Saturday's thunderstorm, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has now confirmed that the funnel cloud did indeed touch down.
-
PCL Construction Management to conduct its own, additional investigation into fatal incident at YQR
PCL Construction Management Inc., the firm overseeing the runway revitalization at Regina’s airport, says it is conducting its own investigation into the death of a worker on Friday.