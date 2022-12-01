Mouse droppings found on pizza at Chelsea, Que. school

A western Quebec school board is warning parents of students at a Chelsea, Que. school that two pizzas delivered for a pizza lunch were contaminated with mouse feces.

In a letter to parents of students at Ecole du Grand-Boise, obtained by CTV News Ottawa, the Centre de services scolaire des Portages-de-l'Outaouais outlined the events that happened at the school on Thursday.

CSSPO Director Line Sevigny says the school discovered mouse droppings on two pizzas.

"As soon as the volunteers realized this, the pizzas were collected and I was quickly informed of the situation," Sevigny said in the letter to parents.

As of Thursday afternoon, no students had exhibited symptoms of illness, and staff monitored the students in the classes affected.

Sevigny says the board contacted health officials, who said there are no toxins in mouse droppings.

"On the other hand, it is possible that there are bacteria," Sevigny said. "A child who has ingested these bacteria may have symptoms of indigestion."

The school board also notified the restaurant that delivered the pizza, and the pizza lunches have been cancelled until after the Christmas holidays.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the Centre de services scolaire des Portages-de-l'Outaouais for comment.