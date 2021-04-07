OTTAWA -- A Mercedes will be parked for seven days after Ontario Provincial Police say the driver was going 120 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on Canada's busiest highway.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer spotted the vehicle travelling at 220 kilometres an hour on Highway 401 in South Glengarry this week.

The driver was charged with one count of stunt driving, which includes a seven day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.

Over the Easter weekend, the OPP said a driver was stopped going 160 km/h on Hwy. 401 in South Dundas. Police say the driver was speeding to get gas when they were pulled over.

Last week, a Leeds OPP officer stopped a vehicle going 191 km/h on Hwy. 401 near Brockville.

A vehicle was also stopped travelling 174 km/h on Highway 401 in South Dundas last Thursday.