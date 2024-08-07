Motorcyclist clocked at 191 km/h as group of motorcycles pass OPP officer on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says

A motorcyclist "popped a wheelie" and drove past an OPP officer at 185 km/h on Highway 417 as a group of motorcycle riders travelled in Ottawa's west end, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 417 Tuesday evening observed a group of seven motorcycle riders travelling westbound at high speeds.

"One rider looked at the officer, popped a wheelie, and drove off at 185 km/h up Moodie Hill," the OPP said on X.

"The group then turned around and headed eastbound past the same officers position. This time, that same motorcycle was observed travelling at 191km/h!"

Police say officers did not make an attempt to stop the motorcycle riders because they know the riders "had no intention of stopping."

On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police told CTV News Ottawa police receive calls nightly about motorcycles racing along Highway 417.

"They travel in groups. A lot of them don't have license plates on their motorcycles. They have no intention of stopping for the police. So even when we do try to stop them, they don't stop," OPP Const. Michael Fathi told CTV News Ottawa's Dylan Dyson.

"We're not going to pursue a motorcycle. It's dangerous for the general public, it's dangerous for the motorcycle riders. So yes, this happens quite frequently."

Police say the speeding motorcycles on Highway 417 follows eight deaths on eastern Ontario roads in collisions involving motorcycles over the past week.

"These speeds make the roads unsafe for everyone!" OPP said on X. "Take your bikes to track if you want to race them!"