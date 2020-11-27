OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have launched the Festive RIDE campaign, looking for impaired drivers on Ottawa's roads over the holidays.

So far in November, more than 40 drivers are facing charges for impaired driving on Ottawa's roads.

Police say one man was stopped, in a construction zone while workers were present, with a blood alcohol content twice the legal limit.

"Every week, we see good people make a terrible decision and get behind the wheel of their car when impaired by alcohol or drugs," said Ottawa police Sgt. Troy Froats.

"Please plan your safe return home in advance, arrange a ride with a sober driver or take public transit. There is no excuse for impaired driving."

Police remind drivers it's an offence to operate a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs - including cannabis and prescription drugs. Persons charged with impaired driving face an immediate 90 day driving suspension and lose their vehicle for 7 days.

Police say the Festive RIDE campaign will be set up at various locations throughout the city until January.