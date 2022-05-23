More than 150,000 Ottawa homes and businesses still without power following the storm

A new billionaire has been minted nearly every day during the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has been good for the wallets of the wealthy. Some 573 people have joined the billionaire ranks since 2020, bringing the worldwide total to 2,668, according to an analysis released by Oxfam on Sunday. That means a new billionaire was minted about every 30 hours, on average, so far during the pandemic.

