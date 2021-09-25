OTTAWA -- Ottawa's four school boards are reporting more than 110 active cases of COVID-19 among students, staff and volunteers.

Data from the four school boards, published on Friday, shows 113 cases total across the four boards, with a majority affecting students. The severity of cases is unknown, but Ottawa Public Health data show that no one under the age of 20 is in hospital with COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, with 39 student cases, five staff cases, and three among third-parties, such as school bus drivers or volunteers. The French Catholic Board, the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est, is reporting 27 active cases among students and staff, but it also says 47 of its previously reported cases are now considered resolved. The Ottawa Catholic School Board is reporting 19 active student cases and six active staff cases, while the French public board, the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario, says it has 13 active student cases and one active staff case.

There are COVID-19 outbreaks in 14 Ottawa schools, according to Ottawa Public Health:

École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte (Started Sept. 12; 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Started Sept. 14; 1 student case, 2 staff cases)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cité (Started Sept. 15; 6 student cases, 0 staff cases)

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Elementary School (Started Sept. 17; 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)

St. Paul High School (Started Sept. 17; 3 student cases, 0 staff cases)

Lycée Claudel (Started Sept. 17; 3 student cases)

École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Started Sept. 17; 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)

École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Started Sept. 19; 9 student cases, 1 staff case)

Our Lady of Mount Carmel elementary school (Started Sept. 21; 1 student case, 1 staff case)

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Rémi (Started Sept. 21; 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)

Joan Of Arc Academy (Started Sept. 21; 3 student cases, 1 staff case)

St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School (Started Sept. 22; 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)

École secondaire Catholique Samuel-Genest (Started Sept. 22; 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)

St. John the Apostle elementary school (Started Sept. 22; 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)

An outbreak is defined as two student or staff or visitor cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified class within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection at school (including transportation and before/after school care).

COVID-19 CASES BY SCHOOL BOARD

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Last updated Sept. 24, 2021

Active student cases: 39

Active staff cases: 5

Active third-party* cases: 3

Resolved cases: 4

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 2

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: 19 elementary, 11 secondary

*Third party refers to individuals who may be involved in a school who are not students or staff. This could include transportation providers, breakfast program volunteers, and other individuals who may frequently enter schools.

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Last updated Sept. 24, 2021

Active student cases: 19

Active staff cases: 6

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: 13 elementary, five secondary

*The Ottawa Catholic School Board does not include resolved cases on its dashboard.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

Last updated Sept. 24, 2021

Active student cases: 13

Active staff cases: 1

Resolved cases: 19

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 3

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: Seven elementary, four secondary

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Last updated Sept. 24, 2021

Active cases*: 27

Resolved cases: 47

Total classes in isolation due to COVID-19: 27

Partial school closures due to COVID-19: 6

Schools closed due to full COVID-19 outbreak: 0

Schools with active cases: 11 elementary, four secondary

*NOTE: The CECCE does not differentiate cases between students and staff.