More rain in the forecast for Ottawa on Monday

It is a cloudy and humid start to the work week in Ottawa, with more rain expected today and over the next couple of days.

The capital's summer of rainy weather continued over the weekend, with 19.8 mm on Saturday and 8.6 mm on Sunday. A total of 87 mm of rain has been recorded at the Ottawa International Airport in August, with some areas seeing more than 100 mm.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon. High 18 C.

Partly cloudy tonight. Low 10 C.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 18 C.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24 C and a low of 14 C.

Sunset before 8 p.m.

The sun will set before 8 p.m. this week, as the days continue to get shorter.

Sunset is scheduled for 8:02 p.m. on Monday, 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 7:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

The last time the sunset before 8 p.m. was on April 23, when the sun set at 7:59 p.m.