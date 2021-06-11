OTTAWA -- A popular Ottawa park will be closed at night this weekend as officials plan to step up enforcement of COVID-19 gathering rules.

Coun. Riley Brockington says Mooney's Bay Park will close at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, "as part of a city initiative to address a number of issues in the park late at night."

Brockington says this will occur for two more weekends and will be assessed before a decision is made by city staff on summer hours.

This will occur for two consecutive weekends and will be assessed before a decision on summer hours is made. — Riley Brockington (@RiverWardRiley) June 11, 2021

The news comes as Ottawa police vow to take a “zero tolerance approach” to disorderly behaviour across the capital. As of Friday, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor dining are allowed under Ontario’s reopening plan.

Police and bylaw officers will be stepping up patrols in the ByWard Market, beaches and parks this weekend.

Police say there will be an increased police presence in the ByWard Market and Downtown Rideau areas starting Friday evening, as well as at beaches and parks.

"Officers will take a zero tolerance approach to disorderly behaviours, such as Liquor Licence Act offences and criminal activity that can negatively impact residents, visitors and businesses," said police in a statement.

"Police will also assist City By-law officers in ensuring the overall respect of the Step 1 restrictions announced in the framework of the Reopening Ontario after COVID-19."

Ottawa Bylaw is reminding patrons that people standing in line outside an establishment while waiting for a table must maintain a two metre physical distance from anyone outside your household, or wear a mask.