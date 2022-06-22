Monkland Community Centre hosting fundraising concert to support new play structure

The Monkland Community Centre is holding a fundraiser concert Saturday evening, with all money raised going towards building a children's play structure on the property.

"This is big because this is the biggest thing we've done," said board member Stan Bulmer. "For the community to get on board and start putting this together, keeps the centre functional which has a lot of extra things that can be brought to the community and keeps everybody happy."

Country rock band Ambush is scheduled to play, and there will also be a beer tent and a 50/50 raffle. Camping spots are also available to be rented for the event.

"A couple spots are sold, a couple spots left so you can come for the night if you'd like," Bulmer said.

CTV News Ottawa highlighted the volunteers' efforts last August, with the work they had done to revitalize the once run-down community centre.

Last month, a new swing set was installed out back, with the aim to add more outdoor play items this summer.

"All of the money (from the event) goes towards the centre and towards our playground that we are trying to finish off to have something for our kids," Bulmer said.

"We're looking for a play structure, the ones that go in the ground, the individual ones, or a structure itself that's to code and they are not cheap so we're always trying to raise money," he added.

Bulmer said many businesses have stepped up to help with the event, along with volunteers.

"It's been pretty good, a lot of volunteers are helping, always need more volunteers, but for sure the outlook is good, it's going to be good weather," he added.

Tickets for the concert are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate, and can be purchased online.