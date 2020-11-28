OTTAWA -- Expect a little bit of everything this weekend when it comes to the weather.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes some rain showers and flurries Saturday morning, as well as a risk of freezing drizzle, followed by a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of a few additional showers in the afternoon.

Any fog patches around the region should burn off in the morning.

Saturday's high is 4°C.

By the evening hours, expect a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries changing to a 30 per cent chance of flurries after midnight as the temperature drops to around -2°C.

Sunday's forecast is mainly sunny and relatively mild with a high of 7°C, where the usual high would be closer to 1°C.

Clouds return Monday, bringing periods of rain. The high is 2°C.

Tuesday is also looking soggy with a high of 4°C.