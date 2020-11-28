Current conditions and forecast
Shoppers look at Christmas trees for sale in the ByWard Market, Nov. 27, 2020. (Jim O'Grady / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Expect a little bit of everything this weekend when it comes to the weather.
Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes some rain showers and flurries Saturday morning, as well as a risk of freezing drizzle, followed by a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of a few additional showers in the afternoon.
Any fog patches around the region should burn off in the morning.
Saturday's high is 4°C.
By the evening hours, expect a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries changing to a 30 per cent chance of flurries after midnight as the temperature drops to around -2°C.
Sunday's forecast is mainly sunny and relatively mild with a high of 7°C, where the usual high would be closer to 1°C.
Clouds return Monday, bringing periods of rain. The high is 2°C.
Tuesday is also looking soggy with a high of 4°C.