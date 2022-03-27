Missing woman last seen in Petawawa may be in Ottawa

Sarah Shankland, 36, was last seen March 24 in Petawawa, Ont. OPP say she may be in the Ottawa area. (Handout/Ontario Provincial Police) Sarah Shankland, 36, was last seen March 24 in Petawawa, Ont. OPP say she may be in the Ottawa area. (Handout/Ontario Provincial Police)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina