Missing woman last seen in Petawawa may be in Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who may be in the Ottawa area.

Sarah Shankland, 36, was last seen Thursday morning in Petawawa.

She’s described as white, 5-foot-4, with blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair in a pixie cut. She was possibly wearing a grey puffy coat.

If you have any information with regards to her whereabouts please contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 1-888-310-1122.