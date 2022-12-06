Missing Ottawa man found safe, police say
Ottawa police say a 39-year-old man who had been missing since Monday has been found safe.
The man had last been seen Monday in Kanata. On Thursday morning, police said he has been found safe and sound.
CTV News has removed his name and photo from this story.
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter pleads for help to solve parents' murder on 5th anniversary
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter is speaking out ahead of the five-year anniversary of her parents' unsolved murders, imploring anyone with information to help solve the killings.
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
Former police officer warns of scams involving tampered gift cards at retailers
A former police officer is urging Canadians to be vigilant this holiday season when buying gift cards on display at retail stores, after almost falling victim to a scam involving tampered gift cards --- twice.
opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'
The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.
Liberals introduce bill aimed at protecting Canada-wide early learning and child-care deals for the long term
The federal government has presented a new bill aiming to enshrine the Liberals’ Canada-wide early learning and child-care system, as well as their commitment for long-term funding to maintain it.
New Zealand court takes guardianship of baby after parents refuse vaccinated blood for heart surgery
A critically-ill six-month-old baby will be placed under the temporary guardianship of New Zealand's High Court after his parents refused to allow him to undergo lifesaving heart surgery using blood from people vaccinated against COVID-19.
Atlantic
Investigation underway after another patient dies in Edmundston, N.B., hospital ER
Another patient has died in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B, according to Vitalité Health Network.
Lockdown lifted at Halifax’s VG hospital following report of threats
A lockdown at the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax is now over, according to Nova Scotia Health.
A lineup for ambulances and closed ICU beds paint a grim picture in Moncton
The health-care system across New Brunswick is continuing to struggle with a shortage of ICU beds and an abundance of parked ambulances waiting to unload patients outside local emergency departments.
Toronto
'Sudden and unexpected' death of a child at an Ontario hospital under chief coroner investigation
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
BREAKING | Ontario passes bill extending strong mayor powers for Toronto and Ottawa
The Ontario government has passed a bill that will give Toronto Mayor John Tory the ability to pass certain bylaws with support from just over a third of council.
Montreal
Financial institutions have a role to play in preserving biodiversity: COP negotiator
Canada's negotiators at the COP15 conference say business groups and financial institutions have a role to play in preserving the planet's biodiversity.
Northern Ontario
Suspect in custody after Lorne Street robbery in Sudbury
Sudbury police continue to investigate Thursday morning after tracking a Lorne Street robbery suspect to a residential building.
Canada's largest gold mine, an open pit in northern Ont., looks to expand underground
In one of the company’s first public addresses since merging with Kirkland Lake Gold in February and becoming the third-largest gold miner in the world, Andre Leite, Agnico Eagle’s Ontario vice-president, said he sees more growth potential in northeastern Ontario.
London
Officer assaulted, cruiser damaged during traffic stop
A London police officer and a suspect have minor physical injuries and a police cruiser sustained $4,500 in damages after a traffic stop on Wednesday.
'These missions are phenomenal': A pair of London pilots get set for a flight north as part of an effort to rescue dogs in need
A pair of pilots from London, Ont., are preparing for their next rescue mission. The duo will fly out Saturday, heading to Timmins to bring needed supplies to First Nations communities and pick up dogs heading to foster homes.
Woman charged with stunt driving after clocking in at 167 km/h: OPP
A 30-year-old woman will be without a vehicle for the remainder of the month after police allegedly caught her driving 167 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Monday.
Winnipeg
Fire destroys hotel, post office in Manitoba community
A post office and hotel in one Manitoba community are destroyed following an early morning fire on Thursday.
Man charged in death of Winnipeg senior
A 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a Winnipeg senior this summer.
Calls grow for Winnipeg police to search landfill for victims of alleged serial killer
Calls are growing louder for Winnipeg police to reconsider a decision not to search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Kitchener
House fire reported in Cambridge
Crews are currently at the scene of a house fire on Patton Drive in Hespeler.
Guelph senior loses $4K in grandparent scam
A Guelph senior is the latest victim of a grandparent scam. So what do you do if you're suspicious about a call? We have tips to keep you safe.
Driver charged after repeatedly hitting another vehicle in drive-through
A Guelph man has been arrested after police say he struck another vehicle in a restaurant drive-though several times.
Calgary
Trans Mountain Corp. fined for 2020 death of pipeline expansion worker
The Canada Energy Regulator has issued financial penalties against Trans Mountain Corp. related to the 2020 death of a worker.
TC Energy shuts down Keystone pipeline system after leak in Nebraska
TC Energy Corp. says it has shut down its Keystone pipeline after a leak in Nebraska.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon business leaders blindsided by Air Canada service cuts
Saskatoon business advocate Keith Moen was blindsided when he learned of Air Canada's plan to stop the twice-daily direct flights from Saskatoon and Regina to Calgary on Jan. 16, 2023.
Mosaic pauses production at Colonsay, Sask. potash mine
Mosaic is pressing pause on potash production at its Colonsay mine.
Man pleads guilty in 2015 death of 16-year-old Saskatoon boy
Lance Littlecrow, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2015 death of Danil Tsannie today.
Edmonton
Corona LRT station experiencing 'significant disruptions,' travel delays
Edmonton Transit Service is reporting a snag in its downtown operations.
Some Albertans will have to apply to get $600 inflation-relief payments
Following through on promises made on primetime TV two weeks ago, Danielle Smith's government introduced legislation Wednesday to help Albertans with the rising cost of living.
Vancouver
Vancouver council approves plan for all frontline police officers to wear body cameras by 2025
All frontline officers with the Vancouver Police Department will be fitted with body-worn cameras by 2025 under a new plan approved by city council Wednesday night.
Woman fatally stabbed in Surrey townhome, IHIT deployed
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to Surrey after a woman was killed in a stabbing Wednesday night.
Class action lawsuit for people affected by fatal Prince George motel fire can proceed, court rules
The B.C. Supreme Court has agreed to certify a class action lawsuit brought by one of the survivors of a deadly fire at a Prince George motel in 2020.
Regina
New Sask. Crown corporation to oversee online learning
The Government of Saskatchewan will have a new Crown corporation to oversee online education.
Air Canada called upon to retain Saskatchewan to Calgary flights
Saskatchewan businesses and political leaders are expressing their disappointment over the cancellation of Air Canada flights from Regina and Saskatoon to Calgary.
Federal funding for new rental units awarded to Regina
Regina is one of 41 municipalities selected by Ottawa to receive funding to support the development of new affordable rental units.