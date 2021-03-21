Advertisement
Missing Ottawa man found in 'good health', Ottawa police say
Published Sunday, March 21, 2021 4:45PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, March 21, 2021 4:59PM EDT
People pass the Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a missing 72-year-old man has been found safe and sound.
The man was reported missing in Vanier Sunday afternoon.
Just before 5 p.m., police said the man was found in good health.
CTV News Ottawa has removed the man's name and picture from the story.