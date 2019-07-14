

Ontario Provincial Police say a “major” search for two teenagers missing in the western section of Algonquin Provincial Park has ended with both girls being found safe.

Marta Malek and Maya Mirota, both 16, were last seen on July 11 on the Western Uplands Trail between Rainbow Lake and Susan Lake.

The girls, experienced campers, had been part of a group camping in the park and had a tent and limited supplies with them. They were reported missing Friday when they failed to meet up with others at a checkpoint.

OPP said early Monday afternoon a canine unit had located the girls safely.

There is no word yet on their condition.