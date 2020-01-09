OTTAWA -- Mother Nature is delaying preparations for the 50th season on the Rideau Canal Skateway.

The National Capital Commission says with mild temperatures, rain and freezing rain in the forecast, work has stopped on the world’s largest outdoor skating rink until at least Monday.

Crews were out earlier this week to flood the canal and build the ice thickness. At least 30 centimetres of ice thickness is needed before the skateway is ready.

NCC spokesperson Cedric Pelletier tells CTV News crews will reassess the situation on Monday to determine when it’s safe for flooding to resume.

The forecast calls for a high of +6C on Friday. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for rain to change to freezing rain, ice pellets or snow on Saturday afternoon.

The Rideau Canal opened for the 49th season on December 30, 2018. The latest opening date was February 2, 2002.