Mild, rainy Friday in the forecast for Ottawa

A mild and rainy Friday is in the forecast for Ottawa, with colder temperatures returning this weekend as Santa Claus arrives in the capital.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers beginning this morning and continuing through the day. High 13 C.

Showers ending this evening and then clearing. Low minus 6 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 8 degrees.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Saturday. High plus 2 C. The Help Santa Toy Parade is scheduled for Saturday morning in downtown Ottawa.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries or showers. High plus 2 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for sunshine and a high of minus 1 C.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow or rain. High plus 3 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 4 C and a low of minus 3 C.