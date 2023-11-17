Mild, rainy Friday in the forecast for Ottawa
A mild and rainy Friday is in the forecast for Ottawa, with colder temperatures returning this weekend as Santa Claus arrives in the capital.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers beginning this morning and continuing through the day. High 13 C.
Showers ending this evening and then clearing. Low minus 6 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 8 degrees.
A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Saturday. High plus 2 C. The Help Santa Toy Parade is scheduled for Saturday morning in downtown Ottawa.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries or showers. High plus 2 C.
The outlook for Monday calls for sunshine and a high of minus 1 C.
Tuesday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow or rain. High plus 3 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 4 C and a low of minus 3 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 17-19
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After close encounter at APEC summit, Trudeau appears to steer wide berth around Xi
Blame the alphabet for the fact Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping had a close encounter at this week's APEC summit.
Snoop Dogg, known worldwide for his cannabis enthusiasm, says he's 'giving up smoke'
It's the end of an era -- after decades of making it a staple of his persona, Snoop Dogg might be dropping his weed-smoking habit like it’s hot.
California professor charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jewish demonstrator
A Southern California college professor was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war.
Former Canadian soldier fined $4K, given severe reprimand for anti-vax videos
A former Canadian soldier and veteran of the wars in Bosnia and Afghanistan was fined $4,000 and given a severe reprimand Thursday for publicly defying the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces members.
The wait continues for Canadians wanting out of Gaza, approval list not yet updated
Canadians in the Gaza Strip, eager to escape the bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas, may have to wait a little longer to leave.
TREND LINE Trudeau's Liberals trailing Poilievre's Conservatives in ballot tracking, power index: Nanos
It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?
'The Crown' aims to depict Diana's final days with dignity
For Elizabeth Debicki, portraying Diana on 'The Crown' for two seasons created a sense of responsibility to be as authentic as possible for the many people who revere the Royal Family.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.
Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban
The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.
Atlantic
Halifax International Security Forum opens today with focus on Ukraine war
About 300 delegates are gathering Friday in Halifax for the city's annual forum on global security.
Man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant: Digby RCMP
Digby RCMP says a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old man in connection with incidents of intimate partner violence that occurred Wednesday in the town.
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
Toronto
'I was just so disappointed': Ontario man scammed $30,000 trying to buy dream car
An Ontario man was elated when he thought he bought his dream car on a U.S. website, but his dreams never came true because the car never arrived.
Former Mississauga councillor seeking $2.5M in counterclaim against city and former colleague who claims he harassed her
A former Mississauga city councillor accused of harassing his council colleague to the point where she quit her job has launched a countersuit seeking $2.5 million from her and the city.
'My heart broke,' Brampton mayor says after asylum seeker dies in tent outside Peel Region shelter
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says the death of an asylum-seeker camped outside a Peel Region shelter on Tuesday night should be a wake up call to other levels of government who need to provide immediate support to municipalities dealing with the growing refugee crisis.
Montreal
Quebec education minister wants students to continue learning during strike
The strike looming in many Quebec schools should not be seen by students as a 'break' or 'vacation,' warns Education Minister Bernard Drainville.
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Here are the road closures for the weekend in and around Montreal
Those driving in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware that several construction projects will prompt road closures.
Habs honour Karl Tremblay before 6-5 loss to Golden Knights
Shea Theodore had a goal and three assists as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 on Thursday night. The Habs honoured late Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay and named him the game's number-one star.
Northern Ontario
London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
Sudbury police cleared in arrest that left suspect with broken ankle
Greater Sudbury Police weren’t at fault last summer when a suspect taken into custody ended up with a broken ankle.
London
Magic of Lights begins Friday
Money raised from the Magic of Lights goes to the Children’s Health Foundation, Thames Valley Children’s Centre, and the Children’s Health Research Institute.
'How many more lives are we going to lose?': Residents demand changes on Commissioners Road East
Marcia Patterson's stomach drops when she hears ambulance sirens along Commissioners Road East. On July 31, 2023 a 22-year-old motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection, and on Wednesday night, police confirmed another fatality a short distance away.
Winnipeg
Young girl dead after accident at Manitoba Hutterite colony school
A nine-year-old girl has died following what school officials describe as a tragic accident during a game of hide and seek at a school on a Hutterite colony.
Up to 15 cm of snow coming to parts of Manitoba
A heavy swath of snow is expected to touch down in parts of Manitoba on Thursday.
'It's synonymous with Winnipeg': Jeanne's Cake-inspired beer wins local home brewery competition
When tasked with making a beer that represented his city, Chuck Mackenzie sat down with his wife and started making a list of flavours that scream Winnipeg.
Kitchener
'They just outright lied': Bad Boy Furniture refuses to honour purchases, customers demanding answers
Kitchener resident Chris May is out hundreds of dollars after Lastman’s Bad Boy Furniture told him the couch he paid for wouldn’t be delivered.
Fatal crash near St. Marys closes stretch of highway
One person has died following a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 7, east of St. Marys.
Tactical officers arrest man at Kitchener apartment building
Multiple tactical officers, including one holding what appeared to be a battering ram, were seen leaving the building.
Calgary
'Hard on the eyes': Defective streetlights on some Calgary roadways have drivers blue
Scores of streetlights along some of Calgary's biggest roads are turning a deep blue, nearly purple colour.
2 people killed, 3 seriously injured in Highway 1 crash near Bassano, Alta.
Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a collision between a truck and an SUV on Highway 1 near Bassano, Alta.
'Hard pill to swallow': Seniors respond to rent increases at southwest Calgary retirement home
Local seniors facing a 55 per cent hike in their rent at a southwest Calgary retirement home will now see that increase cut in half, but some say that’s still too high of a price to pay while living on a fixed income.
Saskatoon
Sask. man relieved after his wife and children make it safely out of Gaza
Abdullah Algherbawi has finally found relief. After weeks of sleepless nights he received word that his family, who were trapped in Gaza since the start of the ongoing war, made it to Egypt safely.
Former Saskatoon liquor store proposed as emergency shelter
Saskatoon city council will vote next week on whether to clear the way for a former liquor store location to operate as a temporary emergency shelter.
Sask. woman pleads for information about brother's death
Nearly eight months after her brother’s body was discovered inside a dumpster in Saskatoon, Emilia Greyeyes is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information about his death.
Edmonton
Alberta doctors attempting to sound COVID-19 alarm as province reviews Manning report
Alberta's premier says she's considering 90 recommendations made public Wednesday in a report on the province’s pandemic response.
Police chief calls for coordinated Edmonton effort to shut down encampments after deadly fires
In the wake of recent deadly fires at encampments around Edmonton, never mind inevitable frigid weather, Edmonton's police chief said at a meeting Thursday that a coordinated city effort is needed to "take down" camps.
Alberta mom pleads guilty to sexually abusing toddler
A Strathcona County woman has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing her own toddler.
Vancouver
Stabbing at Surrey mall seriously injures victim: RCMP
One person was sent to hospital with serious injuries being stabbed at a mall in Surrey Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Mysterious theft of valuable art stuns Vancouver gallery owner
A bronze life-sized sculpture of a horse’s head that weighs about 200 pounds was stolen “in a flash” from a gallery on West Hastings Street in Vancouver.
'The Canucks are making me smile for the first time in a while': Fans react to team's historic start
The Vancouver Canucks are off to their best start in franchise history.
Regina
Sask. introduces bill to end collection of federal carbon tax on home heating
On Thursday, Saskatchewan introduced its "Carbon Tax Fairness for Families Amendment" Act, also known as Bill 151, which would order the provincial gas supplier to stop collecting federal carbon tax on home heating.
'Makes it so easy': Health fair helps newcomers learn Sask. health system
A health fair put on by the Open Door Society on Thursday made newcomers feel more welcome in Saskatchewan by helping them learn the province’s health care system.
Woman, 2 children taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle, Regina police say
Regina police say a woman and two children were taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street Wednesday afternoon.