The future of the LeBreton Flats redevelopment project looked bright Friday following a meeting with Ottawa mayor Jim Watson and the RendezVous LeBreton group.

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and John Ruddy from Trinity, two key players for the project, met with city officials to discuss municipal affairs and finances.

Following that meeting Melnyk told reporters he had ‘more confidence’ about the project now than ever, and that he has the money to move the project ahead.

“From the Ottawa Senators perspective, we are fully capable of funding our portion of what we need to accomplish," he said.

Melnyk added that there were still hurdles ahead, but would not elaborate further.

The city is in talks with the RendezVous group to plan things like public transit, greenspace, and parks at the site. The mayor said a wide range of issues were talked about, but because of confidentially between NCC and the city could not specify.

He said site plan, and zoning amendments were discussed.

The city reiterated that they will not be providing funds to support the project.

Watson said as a member on the board of the NCC, and mayor of the city, he wanted to make sure the project was still on schedule.

“We don’t want to be a hindrance to that,” Watson said.

“We’ve told our staff that this a project we want to roll out the red carpet and not the red tape on, because it’s a major investment on the private sector.”

Melnyk said an agreement with the NCC was close.

“We’re getting there but it’s a lot of work,” he said.

As for moving the Ottawa Senators, Melnyk called the situation ‘fluid’, but made it clear the team was staying in the capital.

“The constant is that we’re here to stay in Ottawa for a long time.”