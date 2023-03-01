Meet the Alexandria, Ont. business turning cashews into cheese

Double creme cranberry and pistachio vegan cheese, made by Fauxmagerie Zengarry. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) Double creme cranberry and pistachio vegan cheese, made by Fauxmagerie Zengarry. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece's deadliest train crash

Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina