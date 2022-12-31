Meet Ottawa's athletes, coaches and teams of 2022

Three Olympic and Paralympic medallists have been named Ottawa's athletes of the year.

The Ottawa Sports Awards announced Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann will share the women's Athlete of the Year trophy for 2022, while Tyrone Henry has been named the men's Athlete of the Year.

Blondin and Weidemann won the gold medal in Team Pursuit at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games last February.

It was one of three medals for Weidemann at the Winter Games. She also won silver in the women's 5000 metres and a bronze in the women's 3000 metres. Blondin also won a silver in the Mass Start.

Henry helped Canada win a silver medal in Para Ice Hockey at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. Henry is also a key member of Sledge Hockey Eastern Ontario, which had four members on the silver-medal winning squad in Beijing.

Glenroy Gilbert has been named the male Coach of the Year in the city of Ottawa for the second straight year, after a record-breaking gold medal performance by Canada's 4x100 relay team at the World Championships. The female Coach of the Year is Cheyanne Farquharson, who is the head coach of the Rideau Canoe Club.

The male Team of the Year is the Carleton Ravens men's basketball team, after the team won the U Sports men's basketball title for the third straight season.

The Ottawa Lions U18 girls cross-country team, which won the gold medal at the Canadian cross-country championships, is the female Team of the Year.

Each year, the Ottawa Sports Awards recognize and award the best amateur athlete in Ottawa in 65 different sports. The winners will be celebrated at the Ottawa Sports Awards Dinner on Feb. 23.