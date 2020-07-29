OTTAWA -- Mayor Jim Watson wants to see your favourite face mask.

To encourage people to protect others, the mayor has launched the "Ottawa Mask Contest."

It has been great to see all the masks residents are wearing around our city! To encourage people to protect others, I’m launching the #OttawaMaskContest

Send me entries of you in your favourite mask by August 10th. The person with the most creative entry will WIN a fun prize! pic.twitter.com/aGCKVuiebo — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) July 28, 2020

You are invited to send your entry of your favourite mask by August 10. Watson says the most creative entry will win a fun prize.

Council passed a bylaw on July 15 making face masks mandatory in all indoor public places.

Several people have already shared their favourite mask on social media.

Taking my pup to get a haircut.#OttawaMaskContest pic.twitter.com/XdmWwEB5la — Still safe at home ���� (I have spoken) (@stormholdcastle) July 29, 2020