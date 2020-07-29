Advertisement
Mayor Watson wants to see your favourite face mask
Published Wednesday, July 29, 2020 2:15PM EDT
Face masks seem to be emerging as an important accessory to any outfit as Canadians start to settle into ‘the new normal.’
OTTAWA -- Mayor Jim Watson wants to see your favourite face mask.
To encourage people to protect others, the mayor has launched the "Ottawa Mask Contest."
You are invited to send your entry of your favourite mask by August 10. Watson says the most creative entry will win a fun prize.
Council passed a bylaw on July 15 making face masks mandatory in all indoor public places.
Several people have already shared their favourite mask on social media.