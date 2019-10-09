Mayor Jim Watson: 'Solve the damn door issue once and for all'
CTV Morning Live/CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 8:28AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 9, 2019 3:28PM EDT
OTTAWA — A door issue on the brand new Confederation Line has slowed down the morning commute for a second straight day.
OC Transpo says full service resumed at 9:20 a.m. after the issue on a train at Lyon Station.
OC Transpo announced at 8:15 a.m. that "service delays can be expected due to a door fault." 12 minutes later, OC Transpo announced R1 bus service was being rolled out between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau Station. Bus service was cancelled when full LRT service resumed.
Trains were parked for 15 minutes at Tunney's Pasture between 8:10 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. before the delay was announced.
Innes Ward Coun. Laura Dudas says she will bring up the delays at City Council.
On Tuesday morning, a door fault on a train at the uOttawa station caused a 15 to 20 minute delay across the system.
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says the City is considering fines for people who pry open doors. He has asked staff to explain why the system appears to be so fragile.
Watson says the good reviews on the initial launch have been ruined by major problems of the last two days.
He also expressed frustration and pushed OC Transpo to "solve this damn door issue once and for all".
He suggests the City produce and release a video to explain to passengers what not to do, in the rush to pry open doors.
We will have more news as it becomes available.