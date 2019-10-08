One door. One bad decision. A nightmare commute explained
Ottawa's top transit boss says a door jam at the uOttawa transit station triggered a long delay for service after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. (Twitter @kath_sheridan)
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Last Updated Tuesday, October 8, 2019
OTTAWA - Small things can have huge implications. That's what O-train riders are learning with the brand new system. The city issued a statement explaining why trains were delayed and thousands were late for work on Tuesday morning. CTV's Graham Richardson provides a point by point thread on Twitter, explaning what went wrong. One door. A terrible commute for thousands.