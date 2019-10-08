

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - Small things can have huge implications. That's what O-train riders are learning with the brand new system. The city issued a statement explaining why trains were delayed and thousands were late for work on Tuesday morning. CTV's Graham Richardson provides a point by point thread on Twitter, explaning what went wrong. One door. A terrible commute for thousands.

The story of one door....one bad decision...by one passenger....thousands of @OC_Transpo commuters affected in Ottawa — Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) October 8, 2019

2. 8:05 am at UOttawa station customer "pushed open" doors while exiting train...door can't close @ctvottawa — Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) October 8, 2019

3. A door fault can usually be fixed by an operator. Not this one. Two employees couldn't fix it. Train empties...problems start @ctvottawa — Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) October 8, 2019

4. trains can't run with half open or "jammed" doors. Safety. So must close or you can't run. — Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) October 8, 2019

5. 8:15 train "diverted". meaning both east and westbound trains had to share a track for 2.5km between UOttawa and Hurdman — Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) October 8, 2019

6. Single track service means extra buses to deal with the crush of people piling up. Delays of 15-20 minutes. Passengers say much longer than that. Some waited 50 minutes for trains to pick people up at Tunney's. — Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) October 8, 2019

7. full service restored by 9:15. @OC_Transpo says backlog cleared by 9:30. — Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) October 8, 2019

8. @OC_Transpo hints the "dwell" time may be too short at UOttawa station. Says they will look at how long doors are open and whether they need to be open longer. — Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) October 8, 2019

9. they apologize to the thousands of passengers this affected. — Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) October 8, 2019

10. One door. One passenger. Thousands of commuters affected on day 2 of full operation of the LRT. — Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) October 8, 2019

11. They point out doors close and open every day 86,000 times. I'm not sure if they're counting closing and opening as 2. — Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) October 8, 2019