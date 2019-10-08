

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - Ottawa's top transit boss says a door jam at the uOttawa transit station triggered a long service delay along the Confederation Line after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

John Manconi said in this case, the train operator and a technician were not able to fix the door jam on site.

“We think this perhaps might be a mechanical issue, so it got jolted or held back in such a state that those technicians couldn’t isolate the door,” said Manconi at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

As a result, that train was taken out of service, leading to back-ups at LRT stations, includinng Tunney's Pasture. Normal service was eventually restored at 9:15 a.m.

Manconi apologized for the delays, but noted this is just day two of full LRT service on a regular workday.

"We continue to remind customers not to hold doors. It is unsafe and can cause delays to service. As the train approaches a stop, customers wishing to exit the train should move towards the door. If it is not their stop, they should make space to allow other passengers to exit the train easily. Customers are also reminded to leave plenty of room on the platform for other customers exiting a train and to move away from all doors once they have boarded the train", stated Manconi in a memo to Ottawa City Council.

Many passengers took to social media to express frustration with the long wait for train service.