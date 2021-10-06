OTTAWA -- Firefighters are on the scene of a massive fire in Ottawa's west end.

Flames and thick smoke were seen in a housing development under construction off Palladium Drive near the Kanata Auto Park just after 6 p.m. The development is a Mattamy Homes development.

An Ottawa fire spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa there are no injuries reported and no one had to be rescued from the townhomes under construction.

There was a partial collapse of one of the units in the fire.

CTV Morning Live anchor Annette Goerner told CTV News at Six the fire was near a new roundabout that opened a few weeks ago.

"It's a major attack by firefighters trying to get this under control," said Goerner. "Flames were completely engulfing the entire structure."

Smoke could be seen as far away as Westboro and Barrhaven.

The fire is located inside the Connections in Kanata development by Mattamy Homes. It includes two-storey townhomes and singles.

This is a developing news story.