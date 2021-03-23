OTTAWA -- March and maple: the words just flow together like sap flows from the tree.

Food specialist Korey Kealey always looks forward to sharing recipes with maple, and we always enjoying trying them and tasting them.

“Maple syrup can be simply enjoyed by the teaspoon or in many family favourites!,” says Kealey.

“Coffee cake that’s tart, and somewhat bitter with rhubarb is sweetened up with just an extra drizzle of maple syrup.”

Korey and I have a bit of an unspoken policy. It started with our friend and culinary mentor, Pam Collacott: “Life is uncertain: eat dessert first.”

Or, in this case: “Make dessert first!”

Rhubarb Coffee Cake with Crunchy Maple Oatmeal Topping

This simple very moist cake is perfect to serve alongside coffee or as a brunch dessert. If you prefer a nut-free cake, substitute oats for the walnuts. Try amber maple syrup in baking for a more pronounced maple flavour. Drizzle each serving with more maple syrup if desired.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Serves 12



1/2 cup (125 mL) regular large flake rolled oats

1/4 cup (50 mL) lightly packed brown sugar

1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped walnuts

2 tbsp (25 mL) all-purpose flour

2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

1 tsp (5 mL) cinnamon

1/4 cup (50 mL) cold butter

1 cup (250 mL) lightly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup (125 mL) butter, softened

1 Ontario Egg

1 cup (250 mL) sour cream

2 tsp (10 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

2 cups (500 mL) all-purpose flour

1 tsp (5 mL) baking soda

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

2-1/2 cups (625 mL) chopped Ontario Rhubarb (5 to 6 stalks)

Icing sugar

Topping:In bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, walnuts, flour, maple syrup and cinnamon. Cut in cold butter until crumbly. Evenly press onto bottom of well-greased 9-inch (23 cm) Bundt pan.

Cake:In large bowl, cream together brown sugar and butter. Mix in egg, sour cream and maple syrup. In small bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt; stir into butter mixture until just combined. Stir in rhubarb, being careful not to over mix. Drop evenly over topping. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 45 minutes or until inserted toothpick comes out clean. Let cool. Run knife around outside edge of cake to invert onto cake platter. Dust with icing sugar.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 5 grams

FAT: 17 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 47 grams

CALORIES: 360

Maple Garlic Chicken Wings

Watching football while enjoying sticky chicken wings and a cold brewed beverage is a sport in itself. Baking then broiling chicken wing pieces keeps the chicken moist, yet crisps up the skin.

Baking Time: 50 minutes, Broiling Time: about 2 minutes

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

2-1/2 lb (1.25 kg) Ontario Chicken Wing Pieces (no tips)

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

1 tbsp (15 mL) each Dijon mustard and soy sauce

Dijon mustard and soy sauce 1/4 tsp (1 mL) crushed red pepper flakes

1clove Ontario Garlic, minced

Instructions

Line large shallow rimmed baking pan with parchment paper. Arrange chicken wing pieces in single layer on pan. Season with salt and pepper. Bake in 400°F (200°C) oven for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in small bowl, whisk together maple syrup, mustard, soy sauce, red pepper flakes and garlic.

Drain fat from pan. Pour maple sauce over wings; toss to coat evenly.

Bake 20 minutes, turning once, until wings are cooked when pierced with knife. Broil until wings are brown and crispy, turning wings as needed, 1 to 2 minutes.

Place on large platter and let cool about 10 minutes before serving. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Nutritional information

PROTEIN: 27 grams

FAT: 18 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 18 grams

CALORIES: 350

FIBRE: 0 grams

SODIUM: 405 mg

“Chicken wings from a restaurant or freezer section can be costly! Oven baking wings before grilling or broiling ensures an even bake. Season first, the sauce to finish,” says Kealey.

Another tip when cooking with maple, says this casual cook, “Sweet marinades and sauces burn easily so “toss in the maple sauce” just before finighing grilling or broiling in order to caramelize.”

Kealey offers this food prep tip: “Bake, grill or chicken in bulk and freeze for later! If you have extra cooked chicken in the fridge, stove top skillet pasta dishes are a simple supper!”

Skillet Gnocchi Dinner

Foodland Ontario suggests: “Surprise your family with this creamy, easy skillet dinner that is big on flavour. If you like, serve with garlic toast to soak up the yummy sauce. Look for gnocchi in the pasta section.”

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: about 16 minutes

Serves 4 to 6

1 tbsp (15 mL) vegetable oil

1 tsp (5 mL) dried basil

2 largecloves garlic, finely chopped

1 Ontario Onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 each Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Orange and Yellow

Pepper, chopped into bite-size pieces

3 tbsp (45 mL) all-purpose flour

2-1/2 cups (625 mL) Ontario Milk

1 pkg (500 g) gnocchi (shelf stable)

2 cups (500 mL) chopped cooked Ontario Chicken

1 tsp (5 mL) each white wine vinegar and chipotle hot sauce

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and fresh ground black pepper

2 Ontario Greenhouse Tomatoes, seeded and chopped

1 cup (250 mL) shredded extra old Ontario Cheddar Cheese

1/4 cup (50 mL) toasted panko bread crumbs*

1/4 cup (50 mL) thinly sliced fresh Ontario Basil Leaves

In large deep skillet, heat oil on medium heat. Add dried basil, garlic, onion and orange and yellow peppers, cook, stirring often for 5 minutes.

In medium bowl, whisk flour into milk; stir into skillet. Cook, stirring until mixture comes to simmer, about 5 minutes. Stir in gnocchi, simmer 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in chicken, vinegar, hot sauce, salt, black pepper and tomatoes; cook, stirring for 3 minutes or until chicken is hot. Remove from heat, stir in half of the cheese until melted. Sprinkle with remaining cheese, cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with bread crumbs and basil.

Toasted panko bread crumbs: Heat small skillet over medium heat. Add 1/2 tsp (2 mL) vegetable oil. Stir in 1/4 cup (50 mL) panko bread crumbs; cook stirring until golden brown, about 3 minutes.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (When recipe serves 6):

PROTEIN: 32 grams

FAT: 14 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 54 grams

CALORIES: 466

FIBRE: 4 grams

SODIUM: 705 mg