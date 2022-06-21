Marking National Indigenous Day across Canada and in Ottawa
Marking National Indigenous Day across Canada and in Ottawa
Events were held across Canada on Tuesday marking National Indigenous Peoples Day, including in the capital.
“It is a day to recognize the culture and contribution of indigenous people across Canada,” says Chief Wendy Jocko of Pikwakanagan First Nation.
A ceremony was held at the Aboriginal Veterans Monument on Elgin Street to honour Indigenous veterans.
Jocko served in the military for 23 years including overseas.
“It is very significant because it is honouring the valuable contributions that the indigenous people made to Canada during conflicts of war and peacekeeping duties across Canada and overseas," she said.
“Indigenous people have been overlooked in Canada. The history has been pretty much erased, the culture has been erased. many Indigenous people have made contributions to Canada and nobody knows.
“I am proud to be an Algonquin because we have lived on this land for thousands of thousands and thousands of years.”
National Indigenous Peoples Day also coincides with the Summer Solstice Festival. It is a five-day festival taking place at Madahoki Farm off Moodie Drive.
The festival features dancing, traditional drumming, and will culminate with a large festival and pow-pow on the weekend.
Stephanie Sarazin is the artistic director of the festival.
“For as long as we can remember, indigenous people have been celebrating the summer solstice or the longest day of the year as it does mark our people a great day of celebration," she said. "So we have been gathering for as long as I can remember, and it is wonderful to see how it has grown over the years.
She says the festival will include education days for students.
“We created this festival to help build bridges for our non-Indigenous friends," she said. “It is a great place for our Indigenous people to gather, to share the culture and the talent that we have and our non-Indigenous friends to learn who we are.”
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Jury concludes Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975
Jurors at a civil trial found Tuesday that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.
2 Canadians killed in Mexico originally from Quebec
CTV News has confirmed the identities of two people found dead from knife wounds at a resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Tuesday.
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.
Airlines must be accountable for flight problems: transport minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines must take ownership of the travel turbulence playing out at airports across the country.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
OECD projects the global economy will weaken sharply - where does Canada stand?
A recent report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development shows a grim projection of the global economy, torn by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Mandatory quarantine still a hurdle for unvaccinated Canadians hoping to go abroad
Although experts expect relaxing Canada's travel rules will be a boon for the domestic tourism sector, they note the continued requirements for unvaccinated Canadians crossing the border could limit their ability to roam abroad as they still have to quarantine for 14 days upon return.
Fight the bite: How to defend against mosquitoes this summer
CTVNews.ca speaks with an expert about how best to limit your exposure to mosquitoes, what factors attract them to you, and how to mitigate them.
Police watchdog clears Vancouver officers who fired non-lethal rounds at 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Vancouver police officers who fired non-lethal rounds at two protesters in Ottawa during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests.
Atlantic
-
Angry husband of murdered woman questions testimony during N.S. mass shooting hearing
The Mountie responsible for sharing information with families in the Nova Scotia mass shooting faced angry accusations from the husband of a victim Tuesday, forcing a brief adjournment of the public inquiry into the killings.
-
RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
-
Choosing forgiveness: Mother of Nova Scotia murder victim hopes killer finds peace
Dale Adams and other family members were in court for the sentencing of 43-year-old Caz Henry Cox, who was convicted by a jury earlier this month in the shooting death of 19-year-old Triston Reece.
Toronto
-
Businesses evacuated due to 'active explosion' at equipment facility in Toronto
A number of Etobicoke businesses were evacuated after a fire ignited outside an equipment rental businesses on Tuesday afternoon, engulfing dozens of propane tanks.
-
Two hospitals say they will not remove Muzzo family name
Two hospitals that have received donations from the family of Marco Muzzo, the drunk driver who killed three children and their grandfather in a 2015 crash, say they will not remove his family’s name from their institutions.
-
Girl, 15, charged after Toronto school closed for year due to threat
A 15-year-old girl has been arrested and charged after an anonymous threat prompted officials at Toronto’s Branksome Hall to end the school year early.
Montreal
-
Two top Pornhub executives resign
The two men who have headed Montreal-based porn empire Pornhub for more than a decade, including one who co-founded it, stepped down Tuesday.
-
Quebec Liberals could lose Montreal strongholds, other ridings to CAQ: polls
After losing all seats except those in and around the Montreal and Gatineau regions, new polling suggests the Quebec Liberal Party may lose some strongholds to the Coalition Avenir Québec in the upcoming election.
-
Frustration at the Montreal passport office as large crowd draws police presence
Montreal police were called to the downtown passport office Tuesday morning after a large crowd gathered waiting for appointments, with tensions running high.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins man describes shock of driving into a sinkhole
Mike Fortin of Timmins has had a rough couple of days, culminating Monday when he drove into a newly created sinkhole just metres from his home.
-
Sault celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day
People of all ages and cultural backgrounds gathered near the St. Marys River on Tuesday as Batchewana First Nation commemorated National Indigenous Peoples Day with a powwow
-
Splash park to operate in Sudbury's Bell Park in July
An inflatable water park will open on Ramsey Lake in early July, Greater Sudbury said Tuesday.
London
-
'Hoping this gives women the bravery to call': London woman one of 10 complainants against former St. Thomas music teacher
A London, Ont. woman is coming forward as one of nearly a dozen alleged victims of a former music teacher who's facing multiple criminal charges of child pornography, voyeurism and human trafficking, according to police.
-
London man wins $11-million lottery jackpot
A London, Ont. man says he has big plans after winning just over $11-million in the May 14 Lotto 6/49 draw.
-
Restaurants seek more time before ditching plastics
First it was lockdowns, then inflation, and now many in the restaurant and hospitality industry are facing another challenge — how to replace single use plastics with something more environmentally friendly without having to hike prices too much.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Disturbed and disappointed': WRHA, Winnipeg police investigating abuse allegations at personal care home
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) and police are investigating abuse allegations against two healthcare aides at a personal care home who remained at work nearly four months after a whistleblower came forward.
-
Three teens charged following shooting at Red River Exhibition: Winnipeg police
Three teens have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Red River Exhibition that sent a 16-year-old to hospital Monday night.
-
Remains found in Brady Road landfill confirmed as Rebecca Contois
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed on Tuesday that the remains found at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility earlier this month of a Winnipeg woman who officers allege was the victim of a homicide.
Kitchener
-
'It’s something money can’t buy': Kitchener man paying for student field trips
A Kitchener man, who only wants to go by the name "St. Jerome’s Boy," has been financially supporting school trips in the Region of Waterloo. Trips he's been paying out of his own pocket.
-
Man convicted in teen's 2001 death sent back to prison
Christopher Watts, the man convicted of manslaughter and sexual assault after a teen died in Puslinch in July 2001, was ordered back to prison earlier this month after breaching the conditions of his release yet again.
-
Three teen girls charged with assault at Kitchener high school
Three teen girls have been charged with an assault at Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
Kenney shuffles cabinet after 3 ministers quit to run for UCP leadership
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made some changes to his cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Canadians to pay more for milk, dairy products as prices increase again
The price of milk in Canada is on the rise again with the second increase in a year set to take place in September.
-
BMO Centre expansion on schedule, Stampede visitors to get early glimpse
Once complete, the expanded BMO Centre will be one of the largest convention centres in Western Canada as well as Stampede Park's tallest permanent building.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon church couldn't repel 'flood of biblical proportions'
After a wild weather ride in Saskatoon Monday, the aftermath is now being assessed.
-
After Saskatoon downpour, here are 3 steps to protect your basement from flooding
Saskatoon saw up to 75 millimetres of rain in southeast neighbourhoods on Monday afternoon, flooding streets and basements — which can lead to devastating damage and expensive repairs.
-
Weyburn, Sask. dealing with flooding following overnight rainstorm
Weyburn, Sask. is experiencing flooding after a large amount of rain overnight, according to the city’s police department.
Edmonton
-
Kenney shuffles cabinet after 3 ministers quit to run for UCP leadership
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made some changes to his cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Rural Alberta homeowner accused of shooting at man trying to steal gas: RCMP
Two men are facing charges after an attempted gas theft preceded a shooting in rural Alberta, RCMP announced Tuesday.
-
Drink less alcohol, eat fewer bananas outside to keep mosquitoes away: expert
After a slow start to mosquito season, Edmontonians are being warned of the imminent return of the summer menace.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd case: Teen's name turned up on hard drive seized during Dutch police search, investigator testifies
The jury trial of a man accused of sextorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd heard testimony that her name turned up during analysis of a hard drive seized from the Netherlands bungalow where Aydin Coban was arrested.
-
BC Ferries letting unvaccinated workers back on the job
Unvaccinated BC Ferries workers are being allowed back on the job, raising hopes they could help alleviate the staffing issues that have forced a number of recent sailing cancellations.
-
Have you seen Harry? This life-sized fibreglass horse was stolen from outside of a B.C. business in broad daylight
A life-sized fibreglass horse that a Kelowna, B.C., business owner describes as a local icon and part of the family was stolen Monday, loaded into a U-Haul in broad daylight.
Regina
-
Child, 7, critically injured after truck collides with parked cars, fences: police
A seven-year-old child was critically injured following a series of collisions in north-west Regina on Tuesday morning, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Environment Canada confirms tornado near Rheinfeld, Sask.
Environment Canada confirmed in a news release Tuesday that a tornado touched down near the hamlet of Rheinfeld during intense thunderstorms on June 20.
-
Missing teen found dead near shore of Sask. lake: RCMP
A teenage boy who was reported missing near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park in Saskatchewan was found dead early Tuesday morning.