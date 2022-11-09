Manotick man creates Remembrance display of wooden silhouettes

The display outside Terry Hunter's house in Manotick is a reminder to anyone passing by to remember those who fought and died for Canada.

The veteran made the display of wooden silhouettes from scratch.

“A lot of people put up fantastic Halloween and Christmas decorations, but you don't really see too many Remembrance-themed displays,” he said. “So I wanted to bring an awareness to the community that I live in of the sacrifices of Canadians.”

His neighbour and vice-president of the Manotick Royal Canadian Legion, Winston Sprott, says what Hunter has done means a lot to veterans across Ottawa.

“This is amazing,” says Sprott. “So, so attractive to people traveling by. And as Terry has mentioned, raising awareness of the services of the veterans.”

The display didn't happen overnight. It took Hunter about three months to complete the silhouettes.

“Finding the silhouettes, tracing the silhouettes through a projection on the plywood, obtaining all the materials, cutting out the figures, and painting them," he said.

Along with the wooden statues, Hunter and his wife created poppies out of two-litre plastic bottles. They cut the tops and bottoms off, painted them red, and added a black centre. Some even cut and curled to look like actual petals.

As nice as Hunter’s silhouettes are, his prize possession is his 1942 Willys Jeep.

“I’ve restored this Jeep to its current condition,” says Hunter. “It is currently in the markings of a vehicle that would be used by the First Canadian Parachute Battalion.”

And it still runs. It’s not every day you get to take a ride in an 80-year-old jeep.

As for the silhouettes, Hunter put up the display on Nov. 1 and says it will stay up until then end of Remembrance Day.

“It's just there to show people that many, many Canadians served and not to forget them.”