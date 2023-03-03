Man wanted tor breaching his release conditions located by Ottawa police

Ottawa police say a 32-year-old man wanted for allegedly breaching his bail conditions has been "located and is no longer at large".

On Friday, police said the man had breached his release conditions and was at large.

He was released from custody on Nov. 1 after being charged with assault, harassment and intimidation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Ottawa Police West Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.

CTV News Ottawa has removed the man's name and image from our story and social media posts.