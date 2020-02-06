OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are looking to identify a man wanted for several voyeurism incidents in Sandy Hill.

Police say an incident was reported Tuesday evening, about a man peering into a woman’s window and possibly taking pictures. Another similar incident was reported Wednesday evening.

Back in December, police released photos of a man involved in a series of voyeurism incidents over several months in the Sandy Hill area between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5625. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.