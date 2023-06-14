Man wanted for breaching conditions may be in Ottawa

Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help locating a man who breached his bail conditions and who may be in Ottawa or Gatineau.

Police say 31-year-old Milad Aslami was charged in 2016 with arson endangering life, possession of an incendiary device, uttering death threats, possession of stolen property and mischief.

His current whereabouts are unknown and he is wanted on an active bench warrant.

He's described as Middle Eastern, 5'7", 161 pounds with black hair.

If you see Aslami police say not to approach him and call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.