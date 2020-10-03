OTTAWA -- A 38-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation following a late afternoon fire in a Lowertown apartment.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a fire at a building at 110 Cobourg Street just before 5 p.m.

Ottawa Fire says the blaze was contained to a third floor apartment.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a man suffered smoke inhalation, and was transported to hospital for further assessment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.